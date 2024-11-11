SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) Insider Ric Smith Sells 3,135 Shares

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) insider Ric Smith sold 3,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total transaction of $82,293.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 582,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,290,940. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Friday, October 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.28, for a total transaction of $383,241.24.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Ric Smith sold 14,583 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.20, for a total transaction of $352,908.60.

On Monday, September 9th, Ric Smith sold 23,567 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $515,881.63.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Ric Smith sold 14,584 shares of SentinelOne stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total transaction of $335,286.16.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $27.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.64 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average of $22.36. SentinelOne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.76.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $198.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.32 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) EPS. Analysts forecast that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SentinelOne by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unique Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on SentinelOne from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

