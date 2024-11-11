Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 62.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 388,885 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 646,837 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $36,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kaizen Investment Management Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $587,544,000. Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of SEA by 45.2% in the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 4,522,441 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $322,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,408,314 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth about $99,989,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,171,000. Finally, Tree Line Advisors Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new stake in SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,876,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America upped their target price on SEA from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of SEA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of SEA from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on SEA from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.54.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $93.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -267.31 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.13. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $101.93.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.45). SEA had a negative return on equity of 2.92% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The business had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. SEA’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as promotes eSports operations.

