Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.82 and last traded at $2.84, with a volume of 341149 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.01.

SANA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sana Biotechnology from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sana Biotechnology in a research report on Monday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Sana Biotechnology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $5.77. The stock has a market cap of $631.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that Sana Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard Mulligan sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,848,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,620,333.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 31.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 24.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,155,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358,089 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Sana Biotechnology by 255.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,449,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,728 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Sana Biotechnology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,695,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,956,000 after buying an additional 101,434 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Sana Biotechnology by 19.0% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,380,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,809,000 after buying an additional 380,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sana Biotechnology by 22.4% during the second quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,552,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. 88.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. It develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, B-cell-mediated autoimmune, and others.

