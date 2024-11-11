Rush Street Interactive (NYSE:RSI) Hits New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Rush Street Interactive, Inc. (NYSE:RSI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.67 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 2229627 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.90.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RSI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Rush Street Interactive from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Rush Street Interactive from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Rush Street Interactive from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.53.

In other news, insider Einar Roosileht sold 150,000 shares of Rush Street Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $1,363,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 809,260 shares in the company, valued at $7,356,173.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSI. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rush Street Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,605,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Rush Street Interactive by 157.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,425,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,666,000 after acquiring an additional 872,367 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 185.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 981,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,416,000 after acquiring an additional 637,883 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 378.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 620,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Rush Street Interactive by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,504,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,425,000 after purchasing an additional 482,872 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.78% of the company’s stock.

Rush Street Interactive, Inc operates as an online casino and sports betting company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. It provides real-money online casino, online and retail sports betting, and social gaming services. In addition, the company offers full suite of games comprising of bricks-and-mortar casinos, table games, and slot machines.

