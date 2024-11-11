Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Raises Dividend to $0.17 Per Share

Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 22nd,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.165 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Rollins has raised its dividend payment by an average of 31.0% annually over the last three years. Rollins has a dividend payout ratio of 60.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Rollins to earn $1.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.66 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 60.6%.

NYSE ROL opened at $50.18 on Monday. Rollins has a fifty-two week low of $37.61 and a fifty-two week high of $51.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.48. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Rollins had a return on equity of 38.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $916.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Rollins will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROL has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rollins from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays assumed coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

