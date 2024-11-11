Robert W. Baird Lowers Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Price Target to $37.00

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has a neutral rating on the medical device company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on TNDM. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.25.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Down 8.2 %

NASDAQ:TNDM opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.91. Tandem Diabetes Care has a fifty-two week low of $13.82 and a fifty-two week high of $53.69.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The medical device company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.08. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 14.84% and a negative return on equity of 44.19%. The business had revenue of $243.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Tandem Diabetes Care

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,481.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 145,812 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,163,000 after purchasing an additional 136,592 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the 1st quarter valued at about $540,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,052,570 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $249,732,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,227,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $710,000.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

