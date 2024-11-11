Robert W. Baird Issues Positive Forecast for RB Global (NYSE:RBA) Stock Price

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $86.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on RB Global from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on RB Global in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of RB Global from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on RB Global from $79.00 to $92.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

RBA stock opened at $91.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.92. RB Global has a 12-month low of $58.85 and a 12-month high of $93.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.77.

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $230,563.20. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 2,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $241,362.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,638.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total transaction of $230,563.20. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 23,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,162.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,601 shares of company stock worth $3,720,043 over the last ninety days. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RB Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,992,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,827,528,000 after buying an additional 1,153,497 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in RB Global by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,337,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $102,154,000 after buying an additional 787,042 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in RB Global by 1,879.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 626,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,761,000 after buying an additional 594,941 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of RB Global by 3,387.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,712,000 after purchasing an additional 594,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 2nd quarter worth $21,724,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

