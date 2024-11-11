Retail Opportunity Investments (ROIC) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ: ROIC) recently:

11/8/2024 – Retail Opportunity Investments had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $17.00 to $17.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Retail Opportunity Investments had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird. They now have a $17.50 price target on the stock, up previously from $16.00.

11/7/2024 – Retail Opportunity Investments was downgraded by analysts at Baird R W from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/5/2024 – Retail Opportunity Investments was downgraded by analysts at KeyCorp from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating.

10/30/2024 – Retail Opportunity Investments was downgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

10/24/2024 – Retail Opportunity Investments is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Co.. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

Shares of ROIC remained flat at $17.33 during trading on Monday. 2,235,654 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,517. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.75 and its 200-day moving average is $14.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $17.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.67 and a beta of 1.44.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Retail Opportunity Investments Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Retail Opportunity Investments

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.43%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 1,473.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 4,320.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd boosted its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 7,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (Nasdaq: ROIC), is a fully integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of December 31, 2023, ROIC owned 94 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.6 million square feet.

