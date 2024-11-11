Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Power Integrations (POWI)

Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2024 – Power Integrations had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock.

11/7/2024 – Power Integrations had its price target lowered by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have a “positive” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Power Integrations was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/22/2024 – Power Integrations was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/9/2024 – Power Integrations was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Power Integrations Stock Performance

POWI stock traded down $1.25 on Monday, hitting $65.06. 429,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,962. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.06. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $89.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $115.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.83 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 121.21%.

In other news, VP Sunil Gupta sold 2,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.90, for a total value of $140,169.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,144.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,398 shares of company stock valued at $157,847. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Power Integrations by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 365 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

