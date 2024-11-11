Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Merit Medical Systems (MMSI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ: MMSI) recently:

11/3/2024 – Merit Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/31/2024 – Merit Medical Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $107.00 to $109.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/31/2024 – Merit Medical Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $109.00 price target on the stock.

10/26/2024 – Merit Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/18/2024 – Merit Medical Systems had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barrington Research. They now have a $114.00 price target on the stock.

10/17/2024 – Merit Medical Systems was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/20/2024 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $100.00 to $114.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/18/2024 – Merit Medical Systems was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/16/2024 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $92.00 to $103.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Merit Medical Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

9/16/2024 – Merit Medical Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $105.00 price target on the stock.

Merit Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI traded up $1.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.00. 106,164 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,999. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $97.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 3.82. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.46 and a 52 week high of $104.24.

Get Merit Medical Systems Inc alerts:

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $339.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Merit Medical Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Merit Medical Systems

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Merit Medical Systems

In other news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 29,646 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $2,905,900.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,361 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,705.22. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $293,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 50,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 17,716.1% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 9,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 9,921 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 97.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 0.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,636,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merit Medical Systems Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.