Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Expedia Group (EXPE)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Expedia Group (NASDAQ: EXPE):

11/11/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $190.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/9/2024 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/8/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $155.00 to $210.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $170.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $180.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

11/8/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $134.00 to $153.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $180.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2024 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/25/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $144.00 to $166.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/24/2024 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/23/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $137.00 to $156.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/22/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $145.00 to $160.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/16/2024 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/8/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $130.00 to $159.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/8/2024 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/7/2024 – Expedia Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

9/30/2024 – Expedia Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

9/27/2024 – Expedia Group had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $150.00 to $175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/26/2024 – Expedia Group was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/25/2024 – Expedia Group was downgraded by analysts at TD Cowen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $150.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $130.00.

9/23/2024 – Expedia Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock.

Expedia Group stock traded up $5.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $186.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 863,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,663. The stock has a market cap of $24.31 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $149.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.44. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.25 and a 52 week high of $190.40.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 7.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 208,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $1,502,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 208,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,319,536.05. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,019 shares of company stock worth $6,958,891. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 16.9% in the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,823 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Expedia Group by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 649,716 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $96,171,000 after acquiring an additional 75,120 shares in the last quarter. DoubleLine ETF Adviser LP purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $465,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,867 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $21,333,000 after buying an additional 23,939 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 169,076 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $21,302,000 after buying an additional 8,026 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

