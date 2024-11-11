Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $215.00 to $235.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RL. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $171.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $208.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Cfra set a $171.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ralph Lauren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.90.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RL opened at $222.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $192.92 and its 200 day moving average is $179.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Ralph Lauren has a 1-year low of $113.92 and a 1-year high of $237.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.49.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The textile maker reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.11. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 63,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $11,968,000 after buying an additional 6,378 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 708.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 9,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 124.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,173 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,041,000 after purchasing an additional 17,827 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 891.9% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,009 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 4,504 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 267.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,804 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

