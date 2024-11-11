Proficio Capital Partners LLC Has $255,000 Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 51.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 877 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,330,621 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $871,691,000 after acquiring an additional 368,859 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 2,921.4% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 357,225 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $96,451,000 after acquiring an additional 345,402 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 11,952.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 241,177 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,121,000 after acquiring an additional 239,176 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Tractor Supply by 29,058.6% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 233,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $67,865,000 after acquiring an additional 232,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,070,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 0.3 %

TSCO stock opened at $288.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $283.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.13. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $193.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.64.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price objective on Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Tractor Supply from $325.00 to $317.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Melius Research initiated coverage on Tractor Supply in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.82.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

