Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 761 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,926 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 761 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter worth $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $117.83 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.26 and a twelve month high of $121.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $116.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.71. The firm has a market cap of $132.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

