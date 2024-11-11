Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Increases Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,411,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 33.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 690,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,668,000 after purchasing an additional 175,025 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 4.9% in the third quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 870,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,827,000 after buying an additional 7,882 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $5,380,688.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,897,483.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 31,797 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $5,380,688.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,897,483.94. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total value of $108,826.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,597 shares of company stock worth $53,268,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $167.71 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.19. The stock has a market cap of $394.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.42. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Further Reading

