Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR) CFO Sells $107,625.00 in Stock

Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Get Free Report) CFO Howard Fu sold 1,500 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total transaction of $107,625.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,997 shares in the company, valued at $12,340,784.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Howard Fu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 22nd, Howard Fu sold 7,922 shares of Procore Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.14, for a total transaction of $468,507.08.

Shares of PCOR opened at $70.46 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $63.72. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.92 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.46 and a 1 year high of $83.35.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $295.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.42 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procore Technologies by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 75,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 17,119 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $8,798,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 9.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,127,000 after buying an additional 15,700 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 16.9% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Procore Technologies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,299,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,111,000 after acquiring an additional 94,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

