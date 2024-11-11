Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Polymet Mining (NYSE:PLM – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Polymet Mining Price Performance
Polymet Mining stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 486,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,280. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10. Polymet Mining has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $3.22.
About Polymet Mining
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Polymet Mining
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Monday.com’s Manic Price Pullback Is a Signal to Buy
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 3 “Made in America” Stocks to Benefit From the Trump Presidency
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- DuPont Is the Unexpected Benefactor of the AI Boom
Receive News & Ratings for Polymet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.