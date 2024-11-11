Piper Sandler Raises Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target to $18.00

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $13.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

FRSH has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Freshworks from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Freshworks from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on Freshworks from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshworks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.69.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $16.44 on Thursday. Freshworks has a 52-week low of $10.81 and a 52-week high of $24.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.64 and a 200-day moving average of $12.53.

In other Freshworks news, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $52,331.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,478.01. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,433 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.19, for a total transaction of $102,798.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $286,428.43. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jennifer H. Taylor sold 4,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.17, for a total value of $52,331.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,478.01. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,463 shares of company stock valued at $406,714. 19.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 1,987.3% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Freshworks by 89.9% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Freshworks by 554.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Freshworks by 34.2% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Freshworks by 157.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

