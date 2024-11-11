Piper Sandler Issues Positive Forecast for monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) Stock Price

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 29.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on MNDY. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of monday.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on monday.com from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on monday.com from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, monday.com has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.60.

NASDAQ:MNDY traded down $53.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $271.17. The stock had a trading volume of 2,781,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,274. monday.com has a 52 week low of $150.10 and a 52 week high of $324.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 341.00, a P/E/G ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $246.22.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.23. monday.com had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $236.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that monday.com will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of monday.com by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 4.0% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of monday.com by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in monday.com by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of monday.com by 4.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

