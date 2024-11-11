PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PCN opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $14.36.

Get PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund alerts:

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.