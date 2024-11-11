PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.1125 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE PCN opened at $13.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.44. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a 52-week low of $11.91 and a 52-week high of $14.36.
PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund Company Profile
