Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $278.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.42 million. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a positive return on equity of 56.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 100.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

PWP stock opened at $24.43 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.81. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $25.10.

Perella Weinberg Partners Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Perella Weinberg Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Perella Weinberg Partners from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

