Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Sells 50 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,925 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after purchasing an additional 8,762,735 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 33,540.9% in the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 1,478,855 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $509,081,000 after buying an additional 1,474,459 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 15.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,853,143,000 after buying an additional 971,833 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth about $301,364,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,139,934 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $392,411,000 after acquiring an additional 556,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $405.90 on Monday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $286.79 and a 12-month high of $421.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $395.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $364.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $403.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. Home Depot had a return on equity of 733.61% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.57%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $451.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.04.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

