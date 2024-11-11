Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 288 shares during the quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 93.3% during the second quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 145 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 555.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 118 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 118.6% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 178 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total value of $1,555,408.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,940.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lowe’s Companies news, CAO Dan Clayton Griggs, Jr. sold 6,769 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.82, for a total value of $1,684,262.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,334,678.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 5,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.45, for a total transaction of $1,555,408.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,586,940.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $271.10 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.05 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $153.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $264.61 and a 200-day moving average of $242.26.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.14. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 8.25%. The firm had revenue of $23.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.56 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Oppenheimer raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $262.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.44.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

