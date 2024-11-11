PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by Loudon Investment Management LLC

Loudon Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 141.3% in the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.53. 266,974 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,439,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.19 and a 200-day moving average of $171.94. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.03 and a 12 month high of $183.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

