Patten & Patten Inc. TN Takes $49.54 Million Position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,002,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,538,000. Smurfit Westrock makes up 3.3% of Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SW. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SW. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Smurfit Westrock from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.43.

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

Shares of SW opened at $52.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.06 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.09. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a 1-year low of $38.55 and a 1-year high of $54.32.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s payout ratio is 672.22%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

