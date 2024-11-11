Paragon Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Paragon Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,057 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for 1.4% of Paragon Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Paragon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the third quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Visa by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 3,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 5,241 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,160 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

V stock opened at $307.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $240.97 and a 1-year high of $311.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $561.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $283.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $274.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 54.96%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Visa from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $322.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

