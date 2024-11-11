Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Shares Bought by Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC

Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 26.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,748 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Catalytic Wealth RIA LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $189.25 on Monday. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $99.26 and a 52 week high of $190.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The company has a market cap of $524.42 billion, a PE ratio of 48.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $13.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.23 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 171.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.24%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Maria Smith sold 6,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,076,685. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORCL. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Oracle from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Oracle from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Oracle from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.52.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

