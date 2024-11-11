Opinicus Capital Inc. Has $953,000 Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Opinicus Capital Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Opinicus Capital Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tacita Capital Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in Chevron by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 36,783 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after buying an additional 3,204 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Chevron by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 68,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 32,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Chevron from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Bank of America started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, October 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.93.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $156.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 977,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,632,056. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.74. The company has a market cap of $287.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $135.37 and a fifty-two week high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $50.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 71.65%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

