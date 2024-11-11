NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.150-1.190 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $939.0 million-$943.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $946.0 million. NV5 Global also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.15-$1.19 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NVEE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.50 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of NV5 Global in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVEE

NV5 Global Trading Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.35. The stock had a trading volume of 842,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,666. NV5 Global has a 12-month low of $21.54 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200-day moving average is $23.49.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The company had revenue of $236.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NV5 Global will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NV5 Global news, Director Tardan Francois sold 6,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total value of $159,987.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,600 shares in the company, valued at $496,048. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.