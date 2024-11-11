Northwest Wealth Management LLC Has $23.23 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,023 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 5.4% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 41,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,660,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $297.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,099,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,006. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $271.65. The firm has a market cap of $446.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $216.34 and a 52-week high of $298.10.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.