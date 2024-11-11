Northwest Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 32,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. now owns 19,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

BSV traded down $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.37. 311,190 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,375. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.14 and a 1-year high of $79.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.38.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.