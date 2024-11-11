NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan Buys Shares of 2,500 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG)

NJ State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Principal Financial Group by 18.2% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 5,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PFG opened at $85.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.94, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.20. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.69 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97.

Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NYSE:PFG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.26). Principal Financial Group had a positive return on equity of 14.67% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. Principal Financial Group’s payout ratio is -320.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PFG. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Principal Financial Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFG

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Asset Management, and Benefits and Protection segments. The Retirement and Income Solutions segment provides retirement, and related financial products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:PFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.