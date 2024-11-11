NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.050–0.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Thursday, August 29th.
View Our Latest Research Report on NioCorp Developments
NioCorp Developments Trading Up 4.3 %
NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NioCorp Developments will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.
NioCorp Developments Company Profile
NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than NioCorp Developments
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- 3 Under-the-Radar Healthcare Companies
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Globalstar: The Next Big Satellite Winner After Deal With Apple?
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Archer Aviation: Taking Off in Tokyo and Beyond?
Receive News & Ratings for NioCorp Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NioCorp Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.