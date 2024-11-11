NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.050–0.050 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of NioCorp Developments in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

NioCorp Developments Trading Up 4.3 %

NioCorp Developments stock opened at $1.47 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.93. NioCorp Developments has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of -0.28.

NioCorp Developments (NASDAQ:NB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that NioCorp Developments will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

