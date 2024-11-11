NetSol Technologies (NTWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 13th. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 30th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $16.45 million for the quarter.

NTWK stock opened at $3.08 on Monday. NetSol Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.92 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. The firm has a market cap of $35.20 million, a P/E ratio of 51.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetSol Technologies in a research report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports enterprise software solutions to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry.

