Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $89.54 and last traded at $89.54, with a volume of 968072 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $90.46.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NSRGY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nestlé presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Nestlé Trading Down 1.0 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.05 and its 200 day moving average is $102.21.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Councilmark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nestlé in the first quarter worth approximately $640,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in Nestlé by 225.7% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Saybrook Capital NC increased its position in Nestlé by 11.9% during the third quarter. Saybrook Capital NC now owns 63,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,383,000 after acquiring an additional 6,742 shares during the last quarter. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 6.4% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 916,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,299,000 after purchasing an additional 55,367 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nestlé

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

