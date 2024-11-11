Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Hold Rating for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Needham & Company LLC restated their hold rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday,Benzinga reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Amicus Therapeutics from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Amicus Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $10.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 3.15. Amicus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.02 and a twelve month high of $14.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.61.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $126.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.21 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 15.97% and a negative net margin of 21.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amicus Therapeutics will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Amicus Therapeutics

In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total value of $98,762.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,083,175. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amicus Therapeutics news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.60, for a total value of $79,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 886,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,398,532.40. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 7,901 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.50, for a total transaction of $98,762.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 886,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,083,175. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 30,401 shares of company stock valued at $352,038. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOLD. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,814,514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,713,000 after buying an additional 2,307,385 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 583.4% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,176,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,858,100 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,758.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,894,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792,277 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 12.8% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 13,003,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $128,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 141.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,037,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,489 shares during the period.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late onset.

