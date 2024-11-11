Needham & Company LLC Cuts Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Price Target to $90.00

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SYNA. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Synaptics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Synaptics from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.33.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synaptics

Synaptics Trading Up 8.4 %

SYNA stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Synaptics has a 1-year low of $67.83 and a 1-year high of $121.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.43.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The company had revenue of $247.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Synaptics’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 2,731 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $218,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,600. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,609 shares of company stock valued at $448,720 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 15,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 814,912 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $71,875,000 after buying an additional 809,712 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 18.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,259,106 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $111,053,000 after purchasing an additional 193,182 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 39.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 545,958 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,153,000 after purchasing an additional 153,434 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter worth approximately $13,065,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its position in Synaptics by 88.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 160,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,200,000 after purchasing an additional 75,680 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.