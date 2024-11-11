Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VWO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $46.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,127,436. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.83 and a twelve month high of $49.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.