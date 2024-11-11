Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $4.35 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV reduced its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 51,250.1% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,779,833 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $35,575,880,000 after buying an additional 8,762,735 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,515,343 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,931,328,000 after purchasing an additional 100,139 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,774,083 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,980,883,000 after purchasing an additional 138,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,643,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,598,316,000 after purchasing an additional 333,312 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Home Depot from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Home Depot from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.04.

Home Depot Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of HD traded up $3.81 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $409.71. 440,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,356,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.24 and a fifty-two week high of $421.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $395.19 and a 200-day moving average of $364.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 733.61%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

