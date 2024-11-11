National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Holdings Lifted by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,306 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in National Grid were worth $7,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in National Grid by 7,995.7% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter valued at $1,372,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth $375,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter worth $355,000. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National Grid by 54.3% during the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the period. 4.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NGG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $63.94 on Monday. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $55.13 and a 12 month high of $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.54.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 4%.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

