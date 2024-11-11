Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $761.30, but opened at $629.30. Monolithic Power Systems shares last traded at $576.27, with a volume of 1,015,909 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $770.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,000.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Monolithic Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $942.40.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $881.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $830.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 67.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.05). Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 21.29%. The business had revenue of $620.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.10 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is presently 56.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total transaction of $2,260,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 61,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,769,247.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,432,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.20, for a total value of $2,260,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,769,247.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,759 shares of company stock worth $34,985,340. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 732 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $949,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.