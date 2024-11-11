Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Sells 734 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 16.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 734 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IVV opened at $601.13 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $435.37 and a 1-year high of $602.56. The company has a market cap of $518.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $574.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $552.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

