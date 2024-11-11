Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys 30 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 107.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VGT. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $624.47 on Monday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $433.80 and a 52-week high of $626.45. The company has a market cap of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $584.33 and its 200 day moving average is $565.55.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.