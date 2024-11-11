Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Price Down 3.3% – What’s Next?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 3.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $107.30 and last traded at $108.20. Approximately 4,278,195 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 21,675,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.90.

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. China Renaissance initiated coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $153.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.04.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $100.16 and a 200-day moving average of $113.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $118.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.12 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.65%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares in the company, valued at $15,348,790. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Highline Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Davis Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

