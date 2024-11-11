MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) Plans $0.01 Monthly Dividend

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.0149 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of CIF opened at $1.77 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. MFS Intermediate High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $1.57 and a 52-week high of $1.83.

About MFS Intermediate High Income Fund

MFS Intermediate High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in high income debt instruments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays U.S.

