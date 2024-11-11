Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Sells 6,249 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,769 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,249 shares during the quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 226.9% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,304 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 892,052 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $44,522,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,945,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $246,815,000 after buying an additional 765,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 155,675 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,770,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $58.06 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.41. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.50 and a 1-year high of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $231.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 27.83%. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 62.99%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $1,342,221.35. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 27,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $1,342,221.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,794,278.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $64,965.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,957.20. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,529 shares of company stock worth $3,509,049 over the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. StockNews.com lowered Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Citigroup raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, New Street Research raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.74.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CSCO

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.