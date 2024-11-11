Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the first quarter worth about $215,000. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 29,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,066,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 199,615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,775,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 21.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,196,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,459,000 after purchasing an additional 210,851 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $220.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $200.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.95, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $203.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.51. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $220.38.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,548 shares of company stock valued at $5,341,235. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TXN. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $198.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Summit Insights raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.