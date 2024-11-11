Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 217.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,109 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Waste Management by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lifted its position in Waste Management by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 4,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 8,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Management from $214.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $230.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.11.

Waste Management Price Performance

NYSE WM opened at $224.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $89.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.74. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.73 and a 12 month high of $226.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $210.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $209.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 39.88%. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Waste Management news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.47, for a total transaction of $66,795.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,946.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

Featured Stories

