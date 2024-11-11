Meixler Investment Management Ltd. Has $4.12 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,042 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises about 3.0% of Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Meixler Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 13.0% in the first quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,841,000 after purchasing an additional 974 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.1% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 162.8% in the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,030 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 40,376 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT opened at $564.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $578.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $522.08. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $413.92 and a 12-month high of $618.95. The company has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $17.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 101.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 45.62%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

