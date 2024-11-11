Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Coverage Initiated at Loop Capital

Equities research analysts at Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $92.25. The company had a trading volume of 10,624,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,200,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.97. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $95.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.75, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 113,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,559,637.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.29, for a total value of $439,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,311,380.35. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 261,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,330,835. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marvell Technology

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 13,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Marvell Technology by 5.4% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 1,899,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,999,000 after acquiring an additional 96,900 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 16.6% during the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 104,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,522,000 after acquiring an additional 14,846 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.5% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,842 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Value Aligned Research Advisors LLC now owns 792,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

